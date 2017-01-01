Get doobed!

NYC (UES)

New York, NY
980 Lexington Ave.
New York, NY 10021
646.653.5736

NYC (SOHO)

New York, NY
108 Wooster St.
New York, NY 10012
347.688.4365

LA

Los Angeles, CA
322 S. Robertson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
323.657.3662

SF

San Francisco, CA
235 Gough St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
415.489.0440

3 Steps to doob-lication

  1. Stop into a doob™ retail outlet. We'll take your info, check for stray hairs, and help you nail your pose.
  2. Step into the doob-licator™, take your position and voila...our high speed scanning is over before you know it. Review your images, and if you're happy with what you see, you are good to GO!
  3. Our proprietary software converts the images into high res 3D files that are then 3D printed at one of our production centers. Your doob™ 3D printed replica is typically delivered in 2-3 weeks.

What is doob™?

A doob™ is a photo-realistic 3D printed replica of you. It celebrates our loves, friendships & passions.

Make a doob™ 3D printed replica for yourself or give it as a gift. Whatever the purpose, they make the perfect memento to capture any special moment in time.

About doob™?

doob™ is a full service 3D tech company, founded in Dusseldorf, Germany with regional HQs in NYC and Tokyo.

Our initial consumer offering, doob™ - 3D printed replicas of you, has been a worldwide success. We’re expanding with new locations globally and partnering with some of today’s most popular brands.

doob™ owns one of the first, fully integrated & scalable 3D pipelines. And our 3D tech platform delivers mass customized products to consumer markets & diverse B2B sectors.

Our 3D technology has wide application in industries such as architecture, medical & healthcare, fashion, fitness and sports & entertainment.

