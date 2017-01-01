About doob™?

doob™ is a full service 3D tech company, founded in Dusseldorf, Germany with regional HQs in NYC and Tokyo.

Our initial consumer offering, doob™ - 3D printed replicas of you, has been a worldwide success. We’re expanding with new locations globally and partnering with some of today’s most popular brands.

doob™ owns one of the first, fully integrated & scalable 3D pipelines. And our 3D tech platform delivers mass customized products to consumer markets & diverse B2B sectors.

Our 3D technology has wide application in industries such as architecture, medical & healthcare, fashion, fitness and sports & entertainment.